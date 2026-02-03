Tottenham ‘frontrunners’ to sign Liverpool’s Andy Robertson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Liverpool star Andrew Robertson, as per Football Insider.

Since moving to Anfield from Hull City back in 2017, the 31-year-old has enjoyed great success over the years, winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

Although the Reds won the league with the Scotsman as the first-choice left-back last term, he showed signs of decline. As a result, Liverpool decided to sign Milos Kerkez last summer, and he has established himself as the first-choice left-back in Arne Slot’s starting line-up this season.

With Robertson’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this campaign, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent weeks.

Now, Football Insider state that Tottenham were keen on purchasing the Scotland international in the recently concluded winter window, but Liverpool refused to let him leave amid their recent injury problems at the back.

However, Robertson is expected to leave as a free agent in the summer, and Tottenham are currently the ‘frontrunners’ in this race, having already laid the groundwork for this deal.

However, Robertson is expected to attract attention from other clubs as well during the offseason, and he might be looking to move away from the Premier League. So, it won’t be straightforward for Tottenham to seal the deal.

Robertson to Tottenham

Tottenham currently have Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, and Souza as options to deploy in the left-back position. However, the Welsh international has been out injured, while the Italian has struggled with fitness problems in recent months.

Thankfully, he is fit and available once again. Moreover, Souza has just joined Spurs from Santos and doesn’t have any Premier League experience yet.

So, the North London club could do with signing a new LB, and Robertson would be a great coup should they sign him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually revive their interest in signing him next summer.

Meanwhile, following a 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League, Tottenham will face off against Manchester United at Old Trafford next weekend.