Tottenham plot summer swoop to sign Maghnes Akliouche

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a summer move to sign AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, as per TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old started his youth career at the French team Villemomble before joining Torcy. He signed for the Red and Whites’ youth system back in 2017 before making his first team debut in 2021.

Now, Akliouche has established himself as a key starter at Stade Louis II, having displayed promising performances in recent years.

This season, he has made nine goal contributions in 28 appearances across all competitions. After showing glimpses of his qualities in Ligue 1, the youngster has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ France squad.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Akliouche’s recent rise hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Tottenham identifying the Frenchman as a ‘top target’ to reinforce their frontline.

Spurs hold a long-standing interest in the Monaco star as they kept a close eye on his situation last summer, and after monitoring his development closely over the last few months, they were interested in signing him in the recently concluded winter window.

The player was ready to move to the English capital, and Monaco were prepared to let him leave for a fee of around £50m. However, Thomas Frank’s side eventually decided not to seal the deal by matching the Ligue 1 side’s asking price.

Akliouche to Tottenham

Spurs remain keen on signing him and are willing to seal the deal for less than that sum in the upcoming summer window, when he will enter the final two years of his current contract.

Akliouche is a technically gifted left-footed right-winger by trait, but is also comfortable in the creative midfield position if needed. He can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for long-range passing, can play threading passes between the lines, and also works hard without possession.

The forward is a talented player and hasn’t reached his prime yet. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service next summer to bolster the frontline.