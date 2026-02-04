Tottenham Hotspur could return for Ronald Araujo transfer this summer

Tottenham Hotspur came back from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw at home against Manchester City in their Premier League meeting last weekend, courtesy of Dominic Solanke’s brace, but their defence was once again all over the place.

Spurs are not comfortable in the standings and risk missing out on Europe football once again, with a top eight finish in the Champions League’s league phase thought to be Thomas Frank’s only saving grace leading to him not being sacked.

While they have been ravaged by injuries various times this season, the team is nowhere as bad on paper as performances on the pitch have shown but that has not deterred the board from looking to invest on quality players during the transfer windows.

GiveMeSport has reported that Tottenham will reignite their interest in signing Ronald Araujo from Barcelona, after their £30 million attempt towards his signing did not bear fruition in the final hours of the recently concluded transfer window.

Aruajo unlikely to pick a move to Spurs

Ronald Araujo has dealt with poor form on the pitch over the last few years which has led to Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi overtaking him in the pecking order at Barcelona, thereby raising talks of his potential exit sooner rather than later.

However, all things considered, the Uruguayan international is not expected to want to join Tottenham Hotspur, particularly due to their absence from European football and the silverware front domestically, while their depth in defence is also very strong.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are undisputed starters in the team, and are unlikely to lose their prominence in the team even if a managerial change occurs, whereas Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin are also great back-ups available at Spurs.

Even though Araujo’s lack of game time might compel him to consider departing Barca during the summer transfer window and a swoop to England may be on the cards, Tottenham might not be one of the sides he considers joining.