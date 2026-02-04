Man Utd urged to sign Wharton instead of Anderson

Former creative midfielder turned pundit Paul Merson has urged Manchester United to sign Adam Wharton instead of Elliot Anderson.

It has been widely documented that the Red Devils are planning to revamp the engine room next summer, with Casemiro set to leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

Moreover, Manuel Ugarte could also be allowed to leave after failing to prove his worth in the Premier League since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

A host of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months, with Carlos Baleba, Angelo Stiller, and João Gomes being among them, alongside Wharton and Anderson. It has been suggested that the Nottingham Forest star is United’s priority target.

However, speaking on Sky Sports (via Metro), Merson claims that although Anderson is a good player, he lacks the ‘wow factor’ and the Tricky Trees’ current league position is a reflection of that.

As he hasn’t been able to ‘run the show’ in midfield at Forest, he might not be the right option for Man Utd to resolve their midfield problems if they were to sign him. Instead, the 20-time English champions would be better off signing Wharton of Crystal Palace.

Merson said:

“I like Elliot Anderson, but I’m not wow-factored over him. I like Elliot Anderson, but they’re fourth bottom of the league, Forest, so they’re not dominating all midfields, are they? And if you’re a midfield player, that’s where the engine is. “I don’t see him running the show in midfield at Nottingham Forest, and we’re talking about Manchester United. I would go for Adam Wharton ahead of him.”

Man Utd urged to sign Wharton

Although Nottingham Forest have struggled this season, Anderson has been their best player and has established himself as a key starter in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team ahead of Wharton.

The Crystal Palace star, valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt, is also a top-class player and possesses high potential. However, he isn’t quick across the ground and lacks potency in defensive contributions.

On the other hand, Anderson is an all-round defensive midfielder as he is extremely quick, strong, efficient in defensive contributions, and can also play line-breaking passing.

Therefore, Anderson might be a better-suited option for United over Wharton. He is valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029.

So, Forest are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to let him leave in the upcoming summer transfer window.