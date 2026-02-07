Arsenal willing to break the bank for Julian Alvarez



According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal are ‘prepared to break the bank’ to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners reinforced their centre-forward department with the acquisition of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon last summer, but there could be another marquee addition at the end of the campaign.

Alvarez has emerged as a potential target in the last few weeks, and Sport claim that Arsenal and Chelsea are prepared to spend big on his services when the transfer window reopens later this year.

The Argentine is not prioritising a return to the Premier League as of now, and would prefer to join Barcelona. However, he acknowledges that the Blaugrana may not afford him during the summer.

Atletico signed Alvarez for a £65 million fee upfront and Sport cite that they could consider his sale for an initial £87 million.

New striker

The 26-year-old had a fantabulous debut season with Atletico after joining them from Manchester City in the summer of 2024. He notched up 29 goals and 8 assists from 57 appearances across all competitions.

The World Cup winner has not quite replicated those performances this campaign. He has accumulated 11 goals and 5 assists from 31 appearances and has not scored in La Liga since early November.

Alvarez is going through a lean run of league form, but Arsenal could still be prepared to spend big on his signature, given his decent record in the Premier League during his two-year spell with the Cityzens.

The striker registered 20 goals and 11 assists in his two Premier League seasons. He averaged a goal contribution in every 63 minutes for Pep Guardiola’s side, while playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland upfront.

Aside from his goal involvements, Alvarez also impressed with his link-up play from deep-lying attacking positions, something which Gyokeres has not quite managed. The Swede is more of a traditional number 9 with a strong and imposing presence.

If Arsenal succeed in purchasing Alvarez in the summer, it could lead to the departure of Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian will enter the last 12 month of his contract in July and could secure a new challenge elsewhere in the search for regular playing time.