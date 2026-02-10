Tottenham keeping tabs on Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic ahead of a possible summer move, according to Ekrem Konur.

Stankovic came through the ranks at Inter Milan’s academy, featuring for their U17, U19, and U20 sides before embarking on a loan spell at Swiss club FC Luzern, where he impressed in 40 appearances.

The defensive midfielder never really had the chance in midfield and was loaned again to Luzern before securing a permanent move to Belgium to join Brugge last summer.

Since joining the 19-time Belgian champions, Stankovic has been immense in the Jupiler Pro League and the Champions League, where he has played in all eight games, helping secure a playoff berth with LaLiga side Atletico Madrid.

Across all competitions, he has featured in 37 games, netting seven goals and providing four assists for Ivan Leko’s league-chasing side.

At the international level, the 20-year-old showed promise in the last international break, becoming the youngest Serbian goalscorer in World Cup qualifying since Lazar Marković in 2013, with interest in his signature now growing.

Among the clubs looking to sign Stankovic is Tottenham, according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that the Spurs have expressed interest in signing the midfielder next summer.

The report adds that scouts from the North London club were present at Jan Breydel Stadium for last month’s final UEFA Champions League group-stage clash against Marseille, where he impressed, netting the third goal.

However, Thomas Frank’s side face a stern battle to secure his signature, as several clubs, including Atalanta, Inter Milan, RB Leipzig, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid, are also interested in the Serbian, Konur adds.

While Stankovic has mainly been deployed as a defensive midfielder this season, the 20-year-old has shown his box-to-box abilities with 11 goal contributions in 36 games across all competitions.

Tottenham’s current midfield pool features João Palhinha, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Archie Gray, and the recently signed Conor Gallagher.

Even with those options available, there are still apparent shortcomings, particularly in technicality, intensity when closing down opponents, combativeness, and threat in goal-scoring situations.

With interest in Stankovic growing, Tottenham will need to act swiftly to secure his signature by presenting a concrete offer well above his £13m Transfermarkt valuation.