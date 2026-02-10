Arsenal keen on signing Leon Goretzka as a free agent this summer

Mikel Merino’s injury has required the Spaniard to undergo surgery and consequently, he is expected to miss the next few matches for the Gunners. They looked to sign a replacement in the January transfer window but were unsuccessful in doing so.

One of their targets in the winter was Leon Goretzka, who is set to leave Bayern Munich in the summer as a free agent, and according to Mirror, Arsenal are expected to revive interest in the German prior to the start of next season.

His leadership skills, versatility in midfield and technical skills are valued at Arsenal, in addition to his experience, and as per the source, the Londoners hold a ‘key advantage’ in their bid to sign him as the 31-year-old wants to play in the Premier League.

In addition to the Premier League leaders, Atletico Madrid and Napoli are also thought to be keen on Goretzka’s signing with the six-time Bundesliga and one-time Champions League winner viewed as an attractive free agent in spite of his age.

Arsenal may not be favourites for Goretzka

Between themselves, Atletico Madrid and Napoli, it is clear that Arsenal have the most attractive sporting project but with a young squad including several quality midfielders, it is unlikely that they will lead the race to sign Leon Goretzka.

The Bayern Munich star continues to play regular minutes at the Allianz Arena and although he may want to play in the Premier League, it may not be an ideal scenario for him to forego a consistent role in the starting eleven to do so.

Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone value experience very much, and both managers have been welcoming of signing such players at Napoli and Atletico, respectively, so the Serie A or La Liga seem like much more promising destinations for Goretzka.