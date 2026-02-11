Everton make Atletico centre-back Robin Le Normand ‘top priority’

Everton are plotting a swoop to sign Atlético Madrid centre-back Robin Le Normand, according to Fichajes.

Everton are putting together one of their strongest campaigns in recent memory, with David Moyes’ side firmly in the mix for a return to Europe.

A gap of just six points separates the Toffees from the Champions League spots, and even if a top-five finish proves out of reach, Europa League or Conference League qualification remains a realistic target.

Impressive strides have been made so far, with the Toffees climbing to eighth in the Premier League table following a dramatic late 2–1 win over Fulham at the weekend, while a resilient defensive unit has been key to their momentum.

Planning, however, is not being delayed until the final standings are known; attention is already turning towards the summer window.

Michael Keane is approaching the end of his contract, and Jarrad Branthwaite continues to be linked with a potential move away, meaning reinforcements will be required at centre-back, with Le Normand emerging as a leading option.

According to Fichajes, Everton have made Le Normand their ‘top priority’ to bolster David Moyes’ backline in the coming summer transfer window.

Reinforcement

The report adds that the Merseyside club are now considering submitting a formal offer for his possible transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium ahead of other interested clubs.

Le Normand’s ability to play in multiple positions makes him an attractive prospect for the Toffees, as he could offer different tactical options to the manager due to his efficiency on the ball, according to the report.

The Spanish international is contracted at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano until 2029, and, given his importance to the team, Atlético have set his valuation at £34m, with Everton now keen, Fichajes adds.

As Everton continue their push towards European qualification, adding proven top-level experience could become essential, and the 29-year-old ticks that box, boasting a total of 37 outings across the Champions League and Europa League, alongside 27 appearances for Spain.

In La Liga this season, the centre-back has led Atlético for defensive output, averaging 4.9 clearances per 90 minutes, while also showing comfort on the ball with 50.2 successful passes per game, placing him third within the squad.

Moyes’ teams are renowned for their resolute defending, and Le Normand would be a key addition to achieving this next summer.