Tottenham eye move to sign Man City star James Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, as per TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old attracted a lot of attention ahead of this season, having displayed impressive performances for Burnley in the Championship last campaign.

He helped Scott Parker’s side gain promotion, keeping 29 clean sheets with a 85% save rate in 45 appearances. Moreover, he prevented 12.82 goals.

Manchester United and Newcastle United were reportedly interested in him, with the Magpies coming close to securing his services. Eventually, the Citizens managed to bring him back.

However, since Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival, the Englishman has found himself on the periphery thus far this season, featuring only in the cup competitions.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Trafford isn’t happy with his current role at Man City and wants to leave at the end of this season to play regularly and develop his career.

Leeds United and Aston Villa are keen on purchasing him, while Newcastle are prepared to revive their interest. However, Tottenham have identified Trafford as the long-term option to upgrade the last line of defence.

Trafford to Tottenham

With the Englishman’s existing deal set to run until 2030, Man City are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in on him and have slapped a £30m price tag on his head.

Trafford, standing at 6ft 6in tall, is good in the air, can play out from the back, is an excellent shot-stopper, and can also play the sweeper-keeper role.

Tottenham currently have Guglielmo Vicario as the first-choice goalkeeper, but the Italian has displayed inconsistent performances this season, making a few high-profile errors. Antonin Kinsky is the backup option, but has yet to prove he can be a reliable first-choice.

So, it appears Spurs have started exploring options to strengthen the goalkeeping department. Trafford is a highly talented young player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming summer transfer window.