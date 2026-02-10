[Teams] Tottenham vs Newcastle: Confirmed line-ups as Frank makes 3 changes

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Newcastle United in North London tonight.

Spurs head into the midweek round of fixtures sitting 15th in the Premier League table – just six points off the drop zone – following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat away to Manchester United.

Therefore, Thomas Frank is under growing pressure to turn things around starting with a win this evening. The Spurs boss is having to cope with a crippling injury list, while Cristian Romero is also starting a four-game ban after being sent off at the weekend.

Frank still makes three changes for tonight’s game with Djed Spence passed fit to return at left-back. Destiny Udogie misses out after picking up a knock against United on Saturday.

Guglielmo Vicario keeps goal once again for Spurs while Micky van de Ven is joined by Radu Dragusin in the middle of defence in the absence of Romero. Archie Gray keeps his place on the right.

Yves Bissouma is recalled in midfield with Palhinha making way while Conor Gallagher keeps his place in the middle of the park. Pape Matar Sarr also starts once again for the hosts.

Xavi Simons keeps his place in the Tottenham eleven and he’ll need to be the creative spark for the hosts tonight. Wilson Odobert also retains his spot with Dominic Solanke leading the line up front.

As for Newcastle, Kieran Trippier starts at right-back while Dan Burn comes in on the left. Joe Willock joins Bruno Guimaraes in midfield while Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon are supported in attack by Harvey Barnes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Tottenham

Vicario, Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Spence, Bissouma, Gallagher, Sarr, Odobert, Solanke, Xavi

Subs: Kinsky, Rowswell, Byfield, Souza, Palhinha, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Tel, Kolo Muani

Newcastle

Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Willock, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Subs: Ramsdale, Hall, Murphy, Shahar, Tonali, Wissa, Osula, Murphy, Woltemade