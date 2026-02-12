Tottenham now eyeing move for Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger by the France international’s representatives, according to TEAMtalk.

Antonio Conte signed the German centre-back for Chelsea from Serie A side AS Roma in the summer of 2017, and the deal proved defining, as he was instrumental in their FA Cup triumph that season — the club’s last success at Wembley Stadium.

He later won the Europa League, before adding the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup to his medal collection. In 2022, he joined Real Madrid after making 203 appearances for the West London club.

The German will turn 33 next month and is entering the final six months of his deal at the Bernabéu, though his role has been limited, with a departure now increasingly likely.

According to TEAMtalk, Rudiger is open to a return to the Premier League, and intermediaries have offered the 6ft 2in centre-back to several clubs ahead of next summer, including Tottenham.

The report adds that talks have been held with Spurs to discuss his availability for a summer move, with the German international prepared to take a significant pay cut to secure a return to the league.

Rudiger to Tottenham

However, the North London club will need to act swiftly to thrash out a deal, as TEAMtalk reports that other Premier League sides, including Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Chelsea, have also been contacted about a possible move for Rudiger.

While the German would be an experienced option both on the pitch and in the dressing room, it is unclear whether the incoming manager would have other ideas following Thomas Frank’s departure.

Sitting 16th in the Premier League table, Spurs find themselves just five points clear of the drop zone following a dismal spell in the top division, with a daunting North London showdown against leaders Arsenal looming next.

Tottenham have failed to secure a win in their last eight league outings — their worst sequence in the competition since a nine-match winless run between May and October 2008 during Juande Ramos’ tenure.

They’ll now hope to end their nine-match domestic winless run and a third consecutive defeat when they face Arsenal on Sunday, 22nd February.