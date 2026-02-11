Wilson Odobert becomes 11th injured Tottenham player

Tottenham Hotspur’s injury troubles have worsened further after Wilson Odobert was forced off with what appeared to be a serious knee issue during the clash with Newcastle United.

Spurs’ 2-1 defeat at home leaves them just five points clear of the relegation places, losing to a Newcastle side that have struggled badly away from home this season.

Odobert, who joined from Burnley for £25m in 2024, retained his spot in an unchanged attacking trio against the Magpies, lining up on the right of a front three alongside Dominic Solanke and Xavi Simons.

His night was cut short midway through the opening half following a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge with Harvey Barnes, after which he seemed to land heavily on his knee. The 21-year-old required treatment on the pitch before limping off in a moment that will raise fresh concerns for Spurs.

Apart from skipper Cristian Romero’s suspension, Spurs were already missing 10 sidelined players.

The France U23 star now joins fellow winger Mohammed Kudus in the treatment room in North London. James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall and Dejan Kulusevski are likewise unavailable.

Blow

Thomas Frank could not provide a definite assessment of Odobert’s setback, though he expressed hope that the issue is not severe, especially given Spurs’ already stretched areas.

‘No [update], not yet,’ Frank told reporters at full-time. ‘I hope it’s nothing too serious, but I don’t know what it can be. Of course, I hope it’s not a serious injury to a 20-year-old young player.’

However, it appears Odobert is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines as The Athletic report that the attacker has suffered an ACL injury to his knee. Such an injury typically takes months to recover from so there is doubt whether Odobert will play again this season.

The news comes after Thomas Frank was sacked by Tottenham on Wednesday afternoon. The decision follows yet another costly loss, their 11th in 26 Premier League matches this season.

Frank penned a three-year deal after succeeding Ange Postecoglou, who departed despite leading Tottenham to the Europa League final, having overseen the club’s lowest-ever Premier League finish of 17th with 38 points last term.

However, the North London side have endured another miserable league campaign. Frank exits with an average of 1.12 points per game in the Premier League — 29 points from 26 games — the poorest return of any Spurs manager to have taken charge of five or more matches in the competition, according to Opta.