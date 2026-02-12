West Ham battling with Everton to sign Harry Wilson

West Ham United are reportedly battling with Everton over a deal to sign Fulham star Harry Wilson, as per Football Insider.

After becoming the Hammers’ new manager last year, Nuno Espirito Santo initially struggled. However, the East London club have started showing signs of improvement in recent weeks, losing only one out of the last six games and winning four.

The defeat came against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, where they managed to earn a 2-0 lead at the interval before conceding three goals in the second half.

Although West Ham are still languishing in the relegation zone with 24 points from 26 games, they now have momentum and might be able to retain their top-flight status if they can maintain their performance level.

Meanwhile, Santo’s side have already started exploring options to strengthen the squad in the summer and are considering signing a new winger.

Football Insider state that the East London club have identified Wilson as a serious option and could make a concrete approach to secure his services.

The Welsh international has entered the final few months of his current contract and isn’t close to signing an extension at Craven Cottage. So, West Ham would be able to sign him for free.

Battle

However, Wilson’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t just attracted West Ham’s attention, as Everton, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and AFC Bournemouth are also keen on him.

Wilson is a left-footed right-winger by trait but is also comfortable in the creative midfield position. He is technically sound and has been one of the best Fulham players thus far this season.

Everton decided to reinforce the right flank by purchasing Tyler Dibling from Southampton last year. However, he has struggled to settle into his new surroundings so far.

Wilson is an experienced player and would be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham or Everton should either club purchase him. However, if Santo’s side eventually fail to secure Premier League status, it would be hard for them to sign the Fulham star.

It is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to sign Wilson, valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt, should he leave Marco Silva’s side at the end of this season.