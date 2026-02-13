Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Antonio Rudiger as a free agent

Tottenham Hotspur are 16th in the Premier League and to make matters worse, arguably their best player this season, Cristian Romero, is thought to be considering his future with the club also believed to be willing to let go of him for the right sum.

If Romero departs, Spurs will lose not only an incredible defender but also a player who brings significant leadership qualities and experience to the table. With that said, they are already said to have a replacement in mind heading into the summer.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is in contention at Tottenham Hotspur amid his impending free agency. The German’s contract at the Bernabeu expires this summer and no renewal talks have been held yet.

He is valued at £10 million on Transfermarkt, but his prospective arrival as a free agent is what makes Tottenham attracted to his signing. The 32-year-old has battled with fitness problems this season but still remains one of the best defenders in the world.

Rudiger transfer not a very likely proposition

Antonio Rudiger has a winning CV, headlined by two Champions League titles, one each at Chelsea and Real Madrid. Therefore, he promises to be a superb short-term addition to the Tottenham Hotspur squad but it is doubtful whether he will join them.

Rudiger had an illustrious tenure at Chelsea and has accepted that he would not have left the club had it not been for sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich in 2022. Given his strong links to Stamford Bridge, he may not want to sign for a fierce rival.

Moreover, he is open to continuing at Real Madrid if the Whites discuss a contract extension with him and has also received lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, where he might prefer ending his career considering his age.

West Ham are also keen on Rudiger’s signing alongside Tottenham, but both the Londoners are likely to be met with rejection by the former AS Roma star whose options might essentially be limited to Real Madrid or the Middle East.