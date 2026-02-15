West Ham keen on Oscar Mingueza

West Ham United are plotting a swoop to sign Celta Vigo centre-back Oscar Mingueza, according to Fichajes.

Mingueza joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2007 and spent over a decade progressing through the system before moving up to Barcelona B in 2018.

Comfortable at both right-back and centre-back, the 26-year-old made his first-team bow in November 2020, featuring in a 4–0 UEFA Champions League win against Dynamo Kyiv.

Five days later, he made his La Liga debut, again in a 4–0 victory, this time over Osasuna. During his first campaign with the senior side, he made 39 appearances, scoring twice and registering three assists.

Game time became harder to come by in 2021/22, as he was unable to nail down a consistent role under Ronald Koeman and Xavi, starting just nine league matches and two in the Champions League.

Following that season, he left the Nou Camp to join Celta de Vigo, where he has established himself as an important presence, making 129 appearances, scoring 7 goals, and providing 13 assists.

According to Fichajes, West Ham have expressed interest in signing Mingueza, citing a market opportunity to get a versatile player who can play multiple positions.

‘Absolute priority’

The report adds that the Hammers have made the 26-year-old an ‘absolute priority’ to reinforce their backline in the coming summer transfer window.

However, any move for the Spaniard hinges on their safety this season, as they’ll only make an offer if they avoid relegation in the current campaign, according to the report.

As such, other Premier League clubs like Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Italian giants Juventus have now moved forward in the race to sign the four-cap Spanish international, Fichajes adds.

Mingueza, valued at £15m by Transfermarkt, stands out as a stronger defensive option than those currently available to Nuno Espirito Santo.

He wins 62.5 per cent of his aerial duels, and he is equally composed in possession. An 83.1 per cent pass completion rate, along with an average of 1.45 key passes per game, highlights his efficiency on the ball.

For West Ham, his versatility may be the biggest attraction. While centre-back has been his primary role, his time in Spain has also seen him operate at right-back, left-back and even on the right side of midfield.

For any manager, having a versatile player like Mingueza is a major asset, and the Hammers will hope to avoid relegation this season so they can secure his services in the summer.