West Ham plot swoop to sign Man City’s James Trafford

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, as per Football Insider.

The Hammers decided to reinforce the last line of defence by purchasing Mads Hermansen from Leicester City last summer. However, he endured a dire start at the London Stadium.

As a result, Alphonse Areola managed to regain his place in the starting line-up. However, he failed to showcase consistency, making several high-profile errors. Therefore, Nuno Espirito Santo started Hermansen in the last two matches, and he kept a clean sheet in one of those fixtures.

Now, Football Insider claim that West Ham are planning to sign a new goalkeeper in the upcoming summer window and have identified Trafford as a serious option.

The 23-year-old returned to Manchester City with aspirations of becoming the club’s long-term first-choice goalkeeper. However, after Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival, he has been reduced to a backup role.

Therefore, he might be open to leaving during the offseason to play regularly and develop his career. However, purchasing the Englishman won’t be straightforward for the East London club, as Newcastle United are also interested in him.

Having recently moved to the Etihad Stadium, Trafford, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, still has a contract until 2030. So, the Citizens are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Trafford to West Ham

The Englishman showcased his qualities in the Championship for Burnley last term, keeping 29 clean sheets with a staggering 85% save rate in 45 appearances and helping his side gain promotion.

He, standing at 6ft 6in tall, has now secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team but hasn’t made his international debut yet.

Trafford is an excellent shot-stopper, can save penalties, is comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, and also efficient in playing the sweeper-keeper role.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a great coup for West Ham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in the summer.