Everton now eyeing bargain swoop for Fulham forward Harry Wilson

Everton are set to rekindle their interest in Fulham forward Harry Wilson next summer after seeing their initial approach rejected in January, according to Football Insider.

Wilson has become an important figure for Fulham since making the move from Liverpool in the summer of 2021. He has made 114 appearances for the West London side, scoring 20 goals and adding 18 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, the 29-year-old is in fine form, netting nine goals and providing five assists in 30 games across all competitions for the Cottagers.

He also reached a personal landmark following Fulham’s 3-2 victory over Burnley in December, becoming the first player to register three goal involvements in a single match for the club. Interestingly, he had previously set that mark himself in May 2024 against Luton Town, breaking Dimitar Berbatov’s record against Arsenal in 2012.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the campaign and no extension agreed, the versatile forward is attracting significant interest ahead of next summer, with Everton now keen.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees made a move to sign Wilson in the recently concluded winter transfer window, but Fulham quickly rebuffed their approach.

Bargain

With no signs of a potential contract extension amid his fine form, David Moyes’ side are looking to rekindle their interest next summer to sign the Wales international, according to the report.

However, Everton are not alone in the race for the 28-year-old’s signature, as the report adds that several Premier League clubs, including Leeds United, Bournemouth, and Crystal Palace, are set to battle the Merseyside club next summer.

The Toffees are enjoying one of their most outstanding seasons in years, with David Moyes guiding them firmly into the conversation for a European return.

Just seven points separate the Toffees from the UEFA Champions League places. Even if a top-five finish slips away, a spot in the UEFA Europa League or the UEFA Europa Conference League remains well within reach.

With Europe in sight, possible transfer targets are already being earmarked ahead of next summer.

A move for Wilson makes sense, as they’ll be getting a creative, Premier League-proven goalscorer for free, which will save the club funds around his £17m Transfermarkt valuation to invest elsewhere.