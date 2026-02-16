Tottenham join race to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, according to Football Insider.

Gibbs-White, valued at £56m by Transfermarkt, was a subject of one of the most dramatic transfer window conundrums last summer.

Media reports confirmed a deal had been struck for his transfer to Tottenham, with the Englishman reportedly undergoing medicals in North London.

However, Forest threatened legal action over what they believed was an inappropriate method of poaching their player, and the deal was cancelled, with Gibbs-White disappointingly returning to his parent club and extending his contract soon after.

Days later, a post on the club’s social media sent the internet into a frenzy when he reiterated his commitment to the club, standing alongside club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Whether he was happy to return remains contested, but what has been clear is his unquestionable commitment, with seven goals and four assists across all competitions for the Tricky Trees, who are now just three points adrift of the relegation zone.

It appears Tottenham are looking to reignite their interest in Gibbs-White following Forest’s poor season, as Football Insider claims that the north London club have joined the race to sign him in the summer.

Audacious swoop

The report adds that Forest will have a daunting task keeping Gibbs-White if they are relegated, as the attacking midfielder will seek a move away and is unwilling to play in the Championship, with Spurs, Manchester City, and Aston Villa now keen.

In a boost to the Europa League champions, having seen a proposed move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium fail last summer, the 2022/23 Forest Player of the Season would be open to a move in the coming transfer window, according to the report.

Tottenham have appointed Igor Tudor as their head coach for the remainder of the season, following Thomas Frank’s departure after a poor run of results that has kept the club in 16th place.

The Croatian won back-to-back Serie A titles with Juventus in 2001-02 and 2002-03, also starting in the 2003 Champions League final, which his side lost to AC Milan.

He also finished third in Ligue 1 with Marseille and has an impressive resume that could turn the tide at the club, starting with the clash against Arsenal on Sunday, 22nd February.

On the other hand, the club will hope Liverpool will do them the favour over Forest on the same day, further increasing the likelihood of Gibbs-White’s departure from the City Ground.