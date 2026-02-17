Tottenham in talks to sign Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks over the possible transfer of Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rüdiger to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next summer, according to CaughtOffside.

The German centre-back joined Chelsea from Serie A side AS Roma in the summer of 2017, and the deal proved defining, as he was instrumental in their FA Cup triumph that season, while the Europa League, UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup followed in subsequent seasons.

Rüdiger is approaching the end of his contract with Madrid, meaning he will be free to secure a new club ahead of the 2026/27 season. The German international has found it difficult to fully cement a regular starting role with the Spanish giants this season, increasing the likelihood of a summer exit.

Despite his reduced role, the German, who turns 33 in March, has demonstrated that when fit, and it’s no surprise that several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, are now vying for his signature.

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs indicating interest in a summer swoop for the Germany international.

Bargain

It appears Spurs are already accelerating efforts to sign the 6 ft 2 in centre-back, as the report adds that the North London club have opened talks over his possible transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next summer.

While Chelsea have decided not to pursue a deal for their former key player, Tottenham will still have to battle London rivals West Ham United and Crystal Palace to sign Rudiger, as both clubs have also held discussions to sign him, while Paris Saint-Germain have also sounded out their interest, CaughtOffside adds.

Bringing in Rudiger on a free transfer could be a smart addition for the Lilywhites, but it certainly shouldn’t be their Cristian Romero replacement, who is tipped to leave at the end of the season.

The Argentine, despite his occasional rashness, is a leader on the pitch for Spurs, and at the age of 27, he’s currently in his prime.

Rudiger, on the other hand, is nearing the latter stages of his career. While he’s still capable when fit, Spurs need to find a younger but equally capable option to lead their backline should Romero depart, with Rudiger only brought in as cover and the much-needed winning mentality to the dressing room.