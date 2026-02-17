Man Utd eye move to sign Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Signal Iduna Park from Union Berlin, the 28-year-old has established himself as a key starter. This season, he has been displaying impressive performances, registering 13 assists and keeping four clean sheets in 29 appearances across all competitions.

The right-back has notched up five assists in the last two Bundesliga games and helped his side to a 4–0 win over 1. FSV Mainz 05 by setting up all of those goals last weekend.

Having proven his worth in club football, Ryerson has also secured his place in the Norwegian national team’s starting line-up, helping his country reach next summer’s World Cup.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to strengthen the right-back position despite already having Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot, and have identified Ryerson as a ‘perfect fit’ after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Purchasing the fullback won’t be straightforward for Man Utd, as Barcelona are keen on him as a potential option to replace Jules Kounde. However, United are currently in an advantageous position in this race due to their financial strength.

The 28-year-old is valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2028. So, Dortmund aren’t in any rush to sell him and would only change their stance should they receive a ‘compelling offer’.

Ryerson to Man Utd

Ryerson is a right-footed right-back by trait but is also comfortable in the RWB role. Moreover, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed. He is quick, can play out from the back, and is also effective in defensive contributions.

The Norwegian has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Bundesliga over the years and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for United should they purchase him.

However, having already got Dalot and Mazraoui, the Old Trafford club don’t need to invest more money to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service ahead of Barcelona in the summer.