Tottenham want Marcos Senesi to replace Cristian Romero

Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi as a potential replacement for Cristian Romero, according to Fichajes.

Spurs’ poor run of seven wins and 11 defeats in 26 games led to the departure of Thomas Frank, with Igor Tudor now appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Champions League football now seems out of reach unless they achieve the enormous task of winning the competition. This could lead to high-profile departures, such as club captain Cristian Romero.

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old openly questioned Tottenham’s quiet January window, calling it ‘unbelievable but true and disgraceful‘.

Following the bust-up, Argentine journalist Gastón Edul revealed that Romero will depart the club this summer after previously rebuffing approaches from several clubs.

As a result, Spurs are now exploring possible replacements should their captain depart the club at the end of the season.

One of the options they’re considering is Bournemouth’s Senesi, according to Fichajes, which claims Tottenham have emerged as the ‘main candidate’ to sign the centre-back to replace his compatriot Romero, who is attracting interest from Real and Atletico Madrid.

Senesi to Tottenham

The 28-year-old’s ball-playing and defensive qualities, along with his Premier League experience, make him an ideal profile to bolster their backline, while the prospect of getting him for free rather than paying his £19m estimated value, Fichajes adds.

However, the North Londoners will have to battle several top European clubs, including Barcelona, ​​Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund, who are also closely monitoring Senesi ahead of next summer.

Standing at 6ft 4in, the defender ranks among the most progressive ball-playing centre-backs in Europe’s leading divisions. His 77 deliveries into the opposition penalty box put him joint-third in that category, with only Alessandro Bastoni (93) and Pierre Kalulu (77) matching or surpassing that output.

In possession, he maintains a pass accuracy of 77.3% and has launched 123 long-range passes, attributes that align well with the style Spurs are looking to establish.

Defensively, his numbers are equally impressive. He has come out on top in 120 ground challenges, dominated 54 aerial contests, and produced 183 clearances over the course of the campaign.

Tottenham will now hope to rekindle their form to secure European qualification, as Senesi will likely take it into account when choosing his next club.