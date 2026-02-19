Tottenham & West Ham battling to sign Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur are the ‘leading contenders’ to sign Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to Fichajes.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, a transfer that quickly proved significant. He played a central role in the club’s FA Cup success that year, and further silverware followed in the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup in the seasons that followed.

Now nearing the expiry of his deal at Madrid, he will be eligible to line up a move ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Limited starting opportunities in Spain this term have fuelled speculation about a potential summer departure.

Although his involvement has decreased, the Germany international — who turns 33 in March — has shown that he remains capable when available. As a result, it is little surprise that multiple sides, particularly within the Premier League, are monitoring his situation closely.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham are ‘leading contenders’ to sign Rüdiger when the summer transfer window opens.

The report adds that the North London club are looking to add an experienced centre-back to lead their backline and are now ‘leading the charge’ to sign the German international, although a move now hinges on their European qualification.

However, interest in the 6ft 2in star is growing ahead of the summer, with Fichajes adding that East London side West Ham are also in the front line to land Rudiger alongside Crystal Palace.

Signing Rüdiger on a free deal could represent a shrewd move for the Lilywhites, yet he should not be viewed as a direct successor to Romero, who is widely expected to move on once the season concludes.

The Argentine defender, despite occasional lapses in discipline, provides authority and leadership at the heart of Spurs’ defence. At 27, he is firmly in his peak years and remains a cornerstone of the side.

By contrast, Rüdiger is approaching the twilight of his playing days. Although he continues to show his quality when available, Tottenham must prioritise recruiting a younger centre-back of similar calibre to replace Romero if he departs. In that scenario, Rüdiger would be better suited to the experienced support role, adding depth and a proven winning mindset to the squad.