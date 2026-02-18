Interest in authentic World Cup memorabilia is heading towards an all time high, as fans prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The tournament starts in on the 11th of June in Mexico, before culminating in the final in New Jersey on July 19th.

Collectors have become more sophisticated over the years, with the need for authenticity being at its highest level in history. They are no longer crawling through the cess-pit of online auctions, and more, trusting online retailers with high ratings, certificates of origin and lifetime guarantees.

Genuine signed items reflecting the global nature of the tournament, are in high demand with the world’s biggest players commanding the highest sums. from icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to legends of the English game – Geoff Hurst, Bobby More and current superstars like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. The signed Bellingham shirt below is £1,499 at Forma Stella.

The world cup carries with it a shared sense of history, where club rivalries are set aside to support the national side. There’s something special about sitting in a pub with your mates watching England playing in the World Cup – that special kind of togetherness that you can only feel when you’re all on the same side. It’s that emotion that carries though and drives long term collectability. Shared moments – iconic scenes distilled into one cherished item, be it a signed football shirt, ball, boot, or a team photo! Rivalries set aside, oneness and togetherness.

Trust and authenticity dominates buyer behaviours. Potential buyers, scan the listings, scan reviews, and scan the number of stars. Some are spending thousands, so they don’t want to get the cherished piece home only to be disappointed. Reputation is everything which is why our friends at Firma Stella come out on top. Their five-star Status on Trustpilot didn’t happen by accident. It’s the highest rating in the sport collecting category, and it’s been hard fought. Years of selling authentic signed sports memorabilia at the right price, with the right provenance.

Entry-Level Collecting Remains Accessible

For many fans collecting signed photographs or smaller framed items is their entry into the market. These provide a genuine connection to the tournament without the need for a significant investment.

While demand for premiership teams rises as the World Cup approaches, the main drivers are international teams and the superstar players that represent them. Demand for items tied to national teams explodes over the months of the tournament, particularly for those players who feature the most in the competition.

Mid-Tier Displays Gain Popularity

Framed shirts, duo, trio, and even quad displays have become a major trend. It’s easy to see why. These items create the strongest visual impact and remain a powerful choice for collectors seeking size and value. Pieces featuring international superstars or England legends continue to dominate with the prices reserved for the biggest stars of the game. The duo display below is £1,499 at Firma Stella

Serious buyers see this entry point as the perfect balance between collectability and presentation. It offer world class items which are still affordable.

Premium World Cup Pieces – Long-Term Collectables

At the pinnacle of the market, premium framed shirts and rare signed football memorabilia carry the highest prices and are most sought after by serious fans. These era defining pieces offer longevity way beyond the tournament season’s end.

Firma Stella’s has a dedicated World Cup category which showcases a huge array of collectibles at a variety of price points, from entry-level collectibles to high-end framed displays, all supported by Firma Stella famous lifetime guarantee and holographic certificate of origin.

Signed Pele 1970 Shirts, Signed Cristiano Ronaldo £1,299, Signed Diego Maradona 1986 Shirt £2,499, Signed Geoff Hurst 1966 Shirt £399

With the USA, Canada and Mexico hosting one of the biggest tournaments in football history, collectors are already gearing up ahead of the action. Whether buying as an investment, a memorable gift or simply through a love of the game, authentic World Cup memorabilia continues to capture the imagination — long before the first whistle blows!

