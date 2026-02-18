Manchester United willing to pay £87 million to sign Anthony Gordon

Manchester United have been in fine form under Michael Carrick, and are unbeaten in their last five outings in the Premier League. With the Englishman emerging in contention to permanently lead the club, squad planning for next year has begun too.

Fichajes has reported that Manchester United are considering a lucrative transfer for Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, who has 10 goals and five assists this season. The Red Devils are believed to be readying a bid worth £87 million for him.

Liverpool are also keen on signing Gordon and have been linked with him since several years. Owing to his impressive performances and Mohamed Salah’s age, he has been viewed as an ideal replacement for the Egyptian at Anfield.

Though he has played primarily on the left wing for Newcastle this season, Gordon is a very good right winger as well, and can even play as a number 10 or centre forward, as his versatility makes him an all the more attractive option to sign this year.

Liverpool may edge United to Gordon’s purchase

It is starting to look like a fight for the Champions League spots for next season could come down between Liverpool and Manchester United, and considering recent form, the latter outfit might be the favourite to play in the European Cup in 2026/27.

Having said that, Anthony Gordon’s choice might largely be influenced by the opportunity to continue playing in the Champions League but a role in the team might be an even bigger driver for the Newcastle United frontman.

Gordon is likely to walk straight into the Liverpool starting eleven as the team is in serious need of a quality wingers to feature on both sides. While Cody Gakpo has been underwhelming on the left flank lately, Mohamed Salah’s form is not at its peak either.

United already have strong competition for game time in the final third, especially given Matheus Cunha’s recent upturn in form and impact on the left wing, whereas Bryan Mbeumo has very much become a permanent fixture on the right side of the offence.

As far as playing time is concerned, Liverpool are looking like the more favourable destination for Gordon and will also play in the Champions League eventually if not next season, but United can prove too big a club to down for most players around England.