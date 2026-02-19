West Ham interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford

West Ham United are expected to be in the transfer market for a goalkeeper’s signing this summer and having made several bold transfers in the last year or two, the Londoners are eyeing another gutsy raid on a Premier League giant.

Caught Offside has reported that West Ham are interested in signing Manchester City shot-stopper James Trafford in the summer transfer window after the former Burnley star has fallen out of favour at the club less than a year since joining.

Pep Guardiola acquired him from Burnley off the back of a terrific season in the Championship, but Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival from Paris Saint-Germain has made life difficult for Trafford, who is valued at £22 million on Transfermarkt.

Trafford move may be too ambitious for West Ham

James Trafford is likely to be on the way out of Manchester City this summer having been left dejected by his situation at the Etihad Stadium, but for a player of the 23-year-old’s calibre, a swoop to West Ham United might not be a priority.

If indeed he is keen on pursuing newer ventures at the end of the season, there is likely to be a market for his services and it would not come as a surprise if clubs like Aston Villa and Chelsea amongst others are prepared to purchase him from City.

Trafford’s exceptional ball-playing skills from the back make him an in-demand option in the modern game anyways, whereas his shot-stopping, reflexes, command of the box and height of over two metres aiding a strong aerial prowess are huge strengths too.

For West Ham to stand a minute chance at signing him, their main motive must be to avoid relegation as there is practically no chance that the Manchester City goalkeeper would leave one of the world’s best clubs to go back to the Championship.