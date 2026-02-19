West Ham now eyeing move for Union SG forward Promise David

West Ham United have expressed interest in signing Union Saint-Gilloise centre-forward Promise David, according to Sports Boom.

David was central to Saint-Gilloise ending a 90-year drought for the Belgian Pro League crown, scoring 24 goals and adding five assists across all competitions for Les Unionistes last season.

That momentum has carried into the current campaign. He has struck 15 times and supplied two assists across all fronts, including two goals in the UEFA Champions League.

Few forwards can point to 30-plus goals over a two-season span, and none at West Ham since Marko Arnautovic left the London Stadium in 2019, yet David has amassed 33 goals and 38 direct goal involvements in that period, and it’s no surprise the Hammers have now set sights on him.

This is according to Sports Boom, which claims that West Ham have expressed interest in signing the prolific centre-forward to bolster their attack in the summer.

The report adds that David’s physicality and versatility have caught the eye, with several clubs, including the Hammers, now keeping tabs on him ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While the Canadian international is contracted at the Joseph Marien Stadium until 2029, the report adds that the 12-time Belgian champions are open to David’s departure next summer, with his value now rising to £17m.

Prolific forward

However, West Ham will face strong competition in the race for the 6ft 4in hitman’s signature, as Sports Boom reports that Premier League rivals Everton and Leeds United, as well as other European clubs, including Lille and Napoli, are also keen on the centre-forward.

West Ham have poured substantial resources into solving their striker problem since the start of the 2019/20 season, yet the issue remains unresolved.

During spells under Manuel Pellegrini, David Moyes, Julen Lopetegui, and Graham Potter, the club’s leadership has consistently invested heavily to address a role that has repeatedly proven problematic.

Ever since Arnautovic moved on in the summer of 2019, efforts to find a forward capable of delivering regular double figures in the Premier League have come up short. A succession of expensive arrivals has passed through the London Stadium without providing a lasting solution.

Having already signed Pablo and Taty Castellanos, it’ll be interesting to see if the centre-forward duo will be given more time or if a deal for a more reliable, prolific forward will be pursued, with David now eyed.