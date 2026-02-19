Premier League in March 2026: Fixtures, Predictions and Key Matches

English Premier League in March: The Key Matches of the Month

There’s a specific kind of dread that sets in around late February. You’ve watched your team scrape through the winter – cold nights, waterlogged pitches, VAR controversies that still haven’t been forgiven – and then you look at the March fixture list. And it’s… a lot.

The 2025/26 season has already served up its share of drama. Liverpool have been running riot at the top. Tottenham have become some kind of managerial revolving door. Chelsea are doing their level best to make everything more complicated than it needs to be. March is where this all gets settled – or at least, where the arguments about it get louder.



First, the Numbers

The Premier League March fixtures across Matchweeks 29–31 are confirmed. Some dates may still shift depending on European results. But this is the picture as it stands.

Date Match Sun 1 March Arsenal v Chelsea Wed 4 March Aston Villa v Chelsea Thu 5 March Spurs v Crystal Palace Sun 15 March Liverpool v Spurs Sat 21 March Brighton v Liverpool Sat 21 March Everton v Chelsea

The Chelsea Problem

1 March – Arsenal vs Chelsea

Right, let’s start with the match that’s going to cause the most arguments at work on Monday morning. Arsenal host Chelsea on the 1st. Four days into March and we’re already at something close to a season-defining fixture for both sides.

Chelsea need to prove they belong in the top-four conversation. Arsenal need to prove the same, honestly – their consistency this season has been, let’s say, uneven. The north London side have quality, but so do the Blues. So the gap between them in the table reflects form more than talent. Possibly.

One thing to watch: Chelsea’s schedule this week is almost unbearable.

4 March – Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Three days after Arsenal – three days – Chelsea travel to Villa Park. This is the fixture that most neutral fans have circled as Chelsea’s real test. Villa at home are a different animal to what you’d expect from their mid-table flirtations earlier in the campaign. The reverse Chelsea vs Aston Villa fixture showed exactly how tight this contest gets. Expect a proper scrap.

Chelsea’s squad depth will either look like an asset here or an excuse for rotation mistakes. Probably both.

Man United’s February Overhang

28 February – Crystal Palace vs Man United

Technically still February, but it bleeds directly into the month’s mood. The battle at Selhurst Park – never a comfortable away day – gives United another chance to prove that Michael Carrick’s interim reign has some purpose beyond just keeping seats warm. Palace footballers have been quietly solid. United have been… United. Make of that what you will.

The Spurs Situation

15 March – Liverpool vs Tottenham

This is the big match. The one that, depending on Liverpool’s form going in, could feel like a coronation party with Spurs as reluctant guests.

Tottenham vs Liverpool at home earlier this season was already painful for Spurs. At Anfield on 15 March, it’s hard to see where Spurs find anything. Liverpool have been unbeaten at home against Tottenham in their last 15 meetings across all competitions. Fifteen. That’s not a run of bad luck – that’s a pattern.

Spurs aren’t the same club they were a month ago – and that’s not a compliment. Thomas Frank was sacked on 11 February. A 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle. Four days later, Igor Tudor was in the door. Croatian, experienced, previously at Juventus. His first game? The north London derby against Arsenal. Welcome to Tottenham.

At his unveiling, Tudor said: “I understand the responsibility I have been handed and my focus is clear. To bring greater consistency to our performances and compete with conviction in every match.” As NBC News reported at the time, Tudor’s mandate was framed simply – keep Spurs up and perform in the Champions League knockout rounds.

Walking into Anfield with a patched-up squad and a fanbase that’s been through three managers in under a year – that’s the kind of challenge that separates football romantics from football realists.

The Bottom Half of March

21 March – Brighton vs Liverpool

Liverpool will be deep in the top-four fight by this point. They can’t afford to drop points on the south coast. Brighton at home, though, is never a free afternoon – the Seagulls press with conviction and don’t much care about reputations. The Brighton vs Liverpool game at 12:30 is the kind of fixture that trips up sides who’ve mentally already started planning the title parade.

21 March – Merseyside vs London

Same Saturday, later slot. The Everton vs Chelsea clash is Goodison doing what Goodison does – loud, physical, decided by something daft in the 87th minute. Everton are fighting their own battle at the middle of the table. The Blues need points. Neither side is in the mood to be generous. The Chelsea vs Everton game earlier this season was tight and bad-tempered throughout. Expect the sequel to be no different.

A Few Others Worth Your Saturday Afternoon

Beyond the headline clashes, these three deserve attention too:

Man City v Nott’m Forest (4 March) – Forest have been difficult to read all season; City won’t take this lightly after their own inconsistency

Newcastle v Man Utd (4 March) – Two clubs still figuring out their direction; could go any way

Bournemouth v Man Utd (20 March) – Bournemouth at home are tougher than their position suggests; United need points here

So, What Are We Expecting?

Making EPL predictions in a season like this one is a mug’s game. But a few things seem reasonably clear heading into March:

Liverpool are not going to give this title (earned in 24/25 season) away, but Brighton and the Champions League could still take something from them

The Blues face a genuine week of reckoning – Arsenal, Villa, then Newcastle in the same stretch

Tottenham’s survival under Tudor depends on picking up points against sides in similar trouble, not on trips to Anfield

The top-four race – Arsenal, Man City, Aston Villa, Man United (with Chelsea and Liverpool following them) – remains completely open

March doesn’t care about ambitions. It just asks: can you actually do it when it counts?