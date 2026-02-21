Everton prioritising signing Chelsea star Liam Delap

Everton are reportedly prioritising signing Chelsea striker Liam Delap, as per Football Insider.

After moving to the Hill Dickinson Stadium from Villarreal last summer, Thierno Barry initially struggled to find his feet in the Premier League, failing to score in 16 consecutive matches across all competitions.

However, he has started showing signs of improvement in recent months, scoring five goals in the last 12 Premier League appearances. The 23-year-old has even been helping his side to push for a European place finish, sitting only three points behind seventh-placed Brentford.

On the other hand, Beto is the backup centre-forward option David Moyes currently has at his disposal, but the 28-year-old has struggled this season.

Now, Football Insider state that Beto could leave in the summer, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, and Everton have identified Delap as a ‘top target’ to strengthen the centre-forward department.

Moyes likes having tall and physical strikers; as a result, the Merseyside club want the former Manchester City star.

After moving to Stamford Bridge from Ipswich Town last summer, Delap hasn’t been at his best this season, scoring a solitary goal in 17 Premier League appearances.

Delap to Everton

As a result, Chelsea are prepared to cash-in on him. The 23-year-old is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2031. So, the West London club are expected to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Injury problems have contributed to his below-average performances, but at just 23, he still has plenty of time to reach his full potential. He is quick, strong, good in the air, and also works hard without possession.

Therefore, Delap might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Moyes’ side eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in the summer.

Meanwhile, after fighting for relegation over the last few years, Everton have enjoyed a promising campaign under Moyes, accumulating 37 points from 26 matches.

They are set to face off against Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday before taking on Newcastle United later this month.