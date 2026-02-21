Tel starts in place of Odobert: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Arsenal to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on matchday 27 of the Premier League tomorrow at 16:30 local time as the London rivals go head-to-head in the derby.

The fixture will be Igor Tudor’s first outing as the Spurs boss having succeeded Thomas Frank in the dugout after the Dane was sacked following the team’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United a fortnight ago.

Here is how the hosts may line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to continue in goal for Spurs.

Defenders – Archie Gray might continue to feature at right back, as could Djed Spence on the left. With Cristian Romero suspended for the Arsenal clash, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin might continue together at central defence.

Tel’s return the only change

Midfielders – Pape Mata Sarr and Yves Bissouma started for Tottenham Hotspur in midfield last time out, with the duo expected to keep their places in the team this time around as well as the defensive midfielder and left midfielder, respectively. Winter signing Conor Gallagher could round off an unchanged trio in the middle of the park for the hosts.

Forwards – Wilson Odobert picked up an injury in the last game, so Mathys Tel could return to the team and get a nod to feature on the right wing. Xavi Simons, meanwhile, is expected to feature on the left side of the offensive department. Dominic Solanke could lead the line for Tottenham having fully recovered from his injury and played extensively of late.

Here is how the Tottenham side might look on paper.