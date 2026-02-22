West Ham plan to launch swoop to sign Joe Gomez

West Ham United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Liverpool star Joe Gomez, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to Anfield from Charlton Athletic, the 28-year-old has enjoyed great success over the years, winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy and several other major cup competitions.

However, the Englishman has struggled with fitness problems over the last two seasons, starting only 10 Premier League matches combined.

Now, Caught Offside claim that with Gomez’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, Liverpool are ‘increasingly likely’ to cash-in on him this summer to recoup some transfer fee.

Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Brighton & Hove Albion, and West Ham are interested in signing him, with the Rossoneri currently the frontrunners in this race.

Gomez is valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt and wants a £4.5m-a-year in salary to join his next club. With West Ham languishing in the relegation zone, they might struggle to persuade the defender to join should they fail to keep hold of their top-flight status.

Gomez, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a versatile defender as he is a centre-back by trait but is also efficient in the right-back position. Moreover, he can provide cover in the left-back role if needed.

Gomez to West Ham

The Liverpool star is quick, strong, good in the air, reads the game well, comfortable playing out from the back and is efficient in defensive contributions. He is currently at the prime stage of his career and has proven his worth at the highest level.

West Ham currently have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kyle Walker-Peters as options to deploy in the right-back position, while El Hadji Malick Diouf is the first choice left-back option.

Apart from the Senegalese international, Nuno Espirito Santo currently has youngsters to deploy on the left side of the defence. So, the Hammers could do with signing a new fullback.

Gomez would be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually manage to secure his service by defeating other clubs in this race.