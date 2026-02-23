Everton ‘monitoring’ Middlesbrough midfielder Aidan Morris

Everton are ‘monitoring’ Middlesbrough midfielder Aidan Morris over a possible summer move, as per Ekrem Konur.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Major League Soccer outfit Columbus Crew and was a pivotal part of the squad that won the MLS Cup twice, as well as earning a place in the 2023 All-Star team.

He joined Middlesbrough in the summer of 2024, becoming the first homegrown player from the Columbus Crew to join a European club, and it’s proving to be a shrewd piece of business, as the youngster has been one of the pillars of their resurgence.

This season, he has been a driving force in Boro’s promotion battle, contending with Frank Lampard’s first-place Coventry City side for the Championship title, where he has featured in 27 league games.

Should the North Yorkshire outfit fail to secure promotion, holding onto some of their prized assets like Morris would be a daunting task, and several clubs are now beginning to show interest in the midfielder.

According to Konur, Everton are closely ‘monitoring’ the seven-cap USMNT international ahead of a possible move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium next summer.

Morris to Everton

The journalist confirms that it’ll be difficult to retain the American if they fail in their promotion bid, and the Toffees are now keeping tabs on the situation.

Morris has been one of the Championship’s standout midfielders, and interest is expected to grow, with Konur adding that Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have also expressed interest in the American.

Everton are embarking on an ambitious quest for European qualification for the first time since 2017–18 and for the second time under David Moyes, who guided them to a historic UEFA Champions League berth in the 2005–06 edition of the competition.

That quest will face yet another test against an in-form Manchester United side on Monday night at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, as the Toffees look to complete their second-ever Premier League double over the Red Devils since the 2013-14 season.

However, those prospects are undermined by an unimpressive record at their new home stadium, where they have now lost five of their last ten matches, winning just three in that time.

A win would push them closer to a European finish, giving them an additional cash injection to sign quality players like Morris, who will undoubtedly command a fee well above his £6m Transfermarkt valuation.