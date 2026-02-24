Tottenham Hotspur eyeing surprise swoop for Real Madrid star Franco Mastantuono

Tottenham Hotspur are only four points off the relegation zone after their defeat to Arsenal in the North London Derby at the weekend, but with the list of fixtures they have, it is likely that they will remain in the Premier League next season.

After two very underwhelming finishes in the Premier League in the ongoing and previous campaigns, there is a serious need for revamping the squad and the final third is one of the key areas where the team needs to be bolstered.

El Nacional has reported that Tottenham are pondering over the signing of Real Madrid star Franco Mastantuono, who arrived at the Bernabeu only last summer but has struggled for consistent game time, especially in recent weeks.

Having had a fair chunk of playing time under Xabi Alonso, Mastantuono has played only eight minutes in the last four matches under Alvaro Arbeloa, with frustration believed to be getting the better of him as the season progresses.

Mastantuono unlikely to be sold

Real Madrid signed Franco Mastantuono from River Plate for £30 million last summer and saw off some stern competition for his services. He is valued at £45 million on Transfermarkt, a price that the Whites may not consider for the Argentine.

Even though his maiden year at Real Madrid has not gone to plan, the 18-year-old is one of the club’s long-term investments so a loan to another club next season may be on the cards amidst strong competition for game time at the club.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to sign him on loan, whereas even the player might not be willing to join the Lilywhites given that he will have to battle Wilson Odobert for game time and may not be a regular starter.

Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in him, as per the report by El Nacional, and the Seagulls might be a more realistic destination for Mastantuono given that he will have more consistent minutes, whether it is on loan or a permanent deal.