Tottenham eye move to sign Sunderland’s Robin Roefs

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs, as per TEAMtalk.

After being impressed by the 23-year-old’s performances for NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie, the Black Cats decided to purchase him last summer.

The Dutchman has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the Premier League this season, keeping eight clean sheets with a 71% save rate in 27 appearances.

Roefs has even been helping his side to push for a European place finish, sitting four points behind seventh-placed Brentford.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham have started exploring options to replace Guglielmo Vicario, who has been displaying inconsistent performances this season, and Juventus are showing an interest in signing him.

Spurs have earmarked Roefs as a serious option after being impressed by his recent impressive performances, and could make a concrete approach in the summer.

Apart from the Sunderland star, James Trafford of Manchester City and Brighton & Hove’s Bart Verbruggen are also on the Lilywhites’ wishlist to bolster the last line of defence.

Roefs to Tottenham

Trafford is open to leaving the Etihad Stadium after struggling to secure regular game time this season, having joined from Burnley last summer.

However, Roefs and Verbruggen are key starters for their respective teams, which could make signing them more difficult. As a result, pursuing Trafford may be easier for Tottenham than moving for Roefs or Verbruggen.

Roefs is valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2030. So, Sunderland are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in.

Roefs, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a left-footed player and is an excellent shot-stopper. Moreover, he is comfortable playing out from the back and is also efficient in playing the sweeper-keeper role.

Roefs is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, Spurs have surprisingly found themselves in a relegation battle, so signing any of their key targets would be difficult if they ultimately fail to retain their top-flight status.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure Roefs’ service to replace Vicario in the summer.