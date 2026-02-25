Tottenham keen on signing Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger, as per Football Insider.

After winning a Champions League trophy and several major cup competitions with Chelsea, the 32-year-old decided to move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu as a free agent back in 2022.

The German has also enjoyed a successful time at the Spanish capital over the last few years, winning a La Liga title, Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

However, with Rudiger’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent months.

Now, Football Insider state that Tottenham are exploring the possibility of reinforcing the backline, with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero both linked with moves away amid Spurs’ recent struggles.

The Lilywhites are ‘hugely keen’ on signing an experienced player like Rudiger as a free agent if they are eventually forced to cash-in on Romero or Van de Ven.

Apart from the Real Madrid star, Tottenham are also interested in signing Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-Jae to bolster the backline.

Rudiger to Tottenham

However, Spurs are currently languishing 16th in the Premier League table, sitting only four points ahead of the relegation zone. So, they would struggle to attract top-level players like Rudiger or Kim if they eventually fail to stay in the top-flight.

Rudiger, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is one of the best centre-backs in the world. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Therefore, the former Chelsea star would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service if he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Meanwhile, following an awful first half of the season under Thomas Frank, Tottenham decided to appoint Igor Tudor as manager until the end of the campaign.

However, the Croatian boss has endured a tough start, having been thrashed 4–1 by Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend.