Tottenham step up efforts to sign RC Lens’ Robin Risser

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly accelerated their efforts to sign RC Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Stade Bollaert-Delelis from Strasbourg last summer, the 21-year-old has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in Ligue 1 this season.

In 25 appearances across all competitions, the Frenchman has kept 10 clean sheets with a 75% save rate. He has even registered an assist in the league.

Moreover, Risser has been helping his side mount a title charge this campaign, sitting only two points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after being impressed by Risser’s recent eye-catching performances, Tottenham have earmarked the Frenchman as a serious target to replace Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs are prepared to cash-in on the Italian in the summer following his inconsistent performances this season. So, they have intensified their efforts to reinforce the last line of defence.

Apart from Risser, the North London club are also interested in signing Manchester City’s James Trafford, Brighton & Hove Albion star Bart Verbruggen, and Sunderland’s Robin Roefs.

Risser to Tottenham

Having joined Lens last summer, Risser, valued at around £9m by Transfermarkt, still has a contract until 2030. So, the French side are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Risser, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is also an excellent shot-stopper. He is a talented player and is still very young.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, the Lilywhites are currently only four points ahead of the relegation zone; therefore, if they ultimately fail to retain their top-flight status, attracting top-class young talent could prove difficult this summer.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Risser in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 4-1 defeat against arch-rival Arsenal, Tottenham will face off against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League next weekend before taking on Crystal Palace.

They have accumulated only two points from the last seven league matches and need to string together a few wins over the coming weeks to move out of the relegation scrap.