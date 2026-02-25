Man Utd interested in signing Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana, as per a recent report.

After being impressed by the Belgian’s performances for Everton, Unai Emery’s side decided to secure his services a couple of years ago.

The 24-year-old initially played as a rotational option at Villa Park last term before establishing himself as a key starter this campaign, scoring twice in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, Onana has been helping his side push for Champions League qualification, as they sit third in the table with 51 points from 27 matches. They are currently six points ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool, with fifth place likely to be enough to secure a spot in Europe’s elite club competition next season.

After showcasing his qualities in the Premier League, Onana has secured his place in the Belgian national team’s starting line-up, helping his country reach next summer’s World Cup.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd are interested in signing the Villa star as a potential replacement for Casemiro, who is set to leave as a free agent in the summer.

The Red Devils hold a long-term interest in Onana and could make a move to finally secure his services ahead of the next campaign. However, apart from Onana, Man Utd are also interested in Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, and Carlos Baleba, with the 20-time English champions prioritising revamping the midfield department during the offseason.

Onana to Man Utd

Onana is valued at around £37m by Transfermarkt and still has three and a half years left in his current contract. So, Emery’s side are in no rush to sell him this year.

The former Everton star is a 6ft 5in tall defensive midfielder. He is a right-footed player but is also comfortable with the left foot. He is quick across the ground, strong, good in the air, and efficient in defensive contributions.

Onana is still very young and isn’t a finished article yet. He is a Premier League-proven player and might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Villa Park.