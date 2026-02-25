Chelsea looking to trump Tottenham Hotspur to sign Robin Roefs from Sunderland

Chelsea are believed to be keen on signing a goalkeeper during the summer transfer window. While Robert Sanchez has done well, his position does not have much competition in the squad and there is also room for upgrade between the sticks.

Alan Nixon has reported that Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs has emerged as a target for the Blues ahead of the off-season period with the Black Cats thought to be ready to entertain bids near the £50 million-mark for the Dutchman.

Tottenham Hotspur have also lodged interest in Roefs with the Lilywhites also expected to significantly rebuild their squad in the summer, so Chelsea could face some competition from a familiar foe for what promises to be a vital long-term signing.

Chelsea likely to beat Spurs to Roefs

Robin Roefs might well be on his way out of Sunderland during the summer and interest from big clubs like Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur is likely to come down to who can offer the player a better environment to win silverware.

Spurs have been in poor form across domestic competitions this season and are not among the top contenders for the Champions League this season. As such, it is unforeseen to think they would challenge for titles over the next couple of years.

On the other hand, Chelsea have one of Europe’s best young sides and have already shown that they are competitive with progression in the Champions League and FA Cup, besides doing well in the Premier League with a European Cup berth in sight.

Besides the sporting aspect, Chelsea will also be able to outmuscle Tottenham financially and offer Sunderland as well as Roefs better money and a lengthier contract, which may be key factors in the 23-year-old’s decision-making.

Given his exceptional reactions in goal, reflexes and coverage of the sticks due to his tall stature, Roefs has what it takes to immediately start games for the Blues over Robert Sanchez, and as a result, they may be willing to match his £50 million price.