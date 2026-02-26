Tottenham keen on signing Crystal Palace’s Dean Henderson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson, as per Football Insider.

The 28-year-old came through Manchester United’s academy but struggled to secure his place in the starting line-up. So, he went out on loan on several occasions to play regularly and develop his career.

Since moving to Selhurst Park permanently in 2023, Henderson has flourished in his career, helping his side win the FA Cup and Community Shield last term.

Oliver Glasner’s side enjoyed a stellar start this season but have failed to continue the momentum. Still, Henderson has been displaying promising performances, keeping 13 clean sheets in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Having proven his worth in the Premier League, Henderson has secured his place in the England squad but mainly plays as a backup option.

Now, Football Insider state that Tottenham are interested in upgrading the goalkeeping department following Guglielmo Vicario’s below-average performances this season.

The Lilywhites have identified Henderson as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances. So, they could make a concrete approach to finalise the operation in the summer.

Henderson to Tottenham

However, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028, Crystal Palace have no intention of parting ways with him and are planning to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term.

With Jean-Philippe Mateta and Glasner set to leave during the offseason, the South London club don’t want to lose any other key figures. Moreover, following Marc Guehi’s departure in the winter window, Henderson has been made the new club captain.

The Englishman, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, is an excellent shot-stopper, and is also efficient in playing the sweeper-keeper role.

He, valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt, is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, Henderson would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Henderson’s service ahead of next season.