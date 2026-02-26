Premier League
Everton considering free transfer for Manchester City defender John Stones in the summer
Everton’s maiden season at their new home ground, Hill Dickinson Stadium, is likely to see them finish in the top half of the Premier League, where they ninth in the standings, with a late push for a European spot on the cards in the next few weeks.
Nevertheless, the team needs some more reinforcements all over the pitch and the defence is expected to be a key area for the Toffees amongst others given that they have conceded over a goal per game in the league – 31 goals against in 27 outings.
Football Insider has reported that Everton are considering a transfer for former player and Manchester City star John Stones as a free agent during the summer transfer window once his contract with Pep Guardiola’s side expires.
He is valued at £15 million on Transfermarkt, but off the back of an illustrious career at City where he has won the Champions League once and the Premier League six times, a Bosman swoop for the Englishman is an attractive proposition.
Stones could keep door open to Everton
John Stones has played only 14 times in all competitions for Manchester City this season and considering his sporadic role at the Etihad Stadium, the 31-year-old might very possibly not pen a new deal at the club and leave on a free transfer this year.
Stones could keep Everton as an option, where his leadership and experience will be particularly valued. He may also play regularly for his them as Jarrad Branthwaite could move elsewhere, while James Tarkowski and Michael Keane are ageing.
At 31, he promises to be a decent short-term signing for David Moyes’ side, but with his age an important factor, it might not come as a surprise if Stones decides to pursue a lucrative contract in the Middle East or a challenge in the United States.
