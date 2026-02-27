Tottenham Hotspur set to reignite interest in signing Morgan Gibbs-White

Tottenham Hotspur are set for a huge summer transfer window this year. Besides hiring a coach to take over from Igor Tudor, who has been instilled only on an interim basis, the club also needs to significantly revamp the squad.

Spurs are expected to focus on the midfield department and an attacking option’s addition in the engine room will likely be a key agenda as the team has lacked much creativity for much of the ongoing campaign.

Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison have spent the entire campaign on the sidelines, and once they return to action, it remains to be seen how their response to lengthy layoffs is, thereby making the signing of a number 10 all the more essential.

Sports Boom has exclusively reported that Tottenham are set to reignite their interest in signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest, less than a year after failing to acquire him from the same club.

Even though everything seemed to be in place for the player’s switch to London, Nottingham accused Tottenham of illegally approaching Gibbs-White, which led to the transfer collapsing.

Gibbs-White ideal for Spurs

Morgan Gibbs-White is having a very good campaign individually with Nottingham Forest in spite of their general struggles, and has scored eight goals as well as racked up five assists in all competitions so far.

Tottenham Hotspur would be bolstered by his addition as he is an excellent attacking midfielder. The 26-year-old’s close control, chance creation and dribbling make him a delight to watch, whereas an all-round offensive catalogue makes him effective too.

Gibbs-White is valued at £57 million on Transfermarkt, and it will be interesting to see how much Nottingham ask for him. This time, however, Spurs will need to tread carefully given last year’s experience with the midfielder’s employers.