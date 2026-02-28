Everton battling with West Ham to sign Ezzalzouli Abde

Everton are reportedly battling with West Ham United over a deal to sign Real Betis star Ezzalzouli Abde, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After struggling to find regular game time at Barcelona, the 24-year-old joined Los Verdiblancos in 2023. Initially, he took time to settle into his new surroundings before showing glimpses of his qualities this campaign.

In 26 appearances across all competitions, he has scored nine goals and registered five assists thus far this season. Moreover, he has been helping his side push for a European place finish in La Liga, sitting fifth in the table with 42 points from 25 matches.

Having proven his worth in La Liga, Abde has secured his place in the Moroccan national team’s starting line-up, helping his country reach the AFCON final before losing to Senegal. He has even guided his country to qualify for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, Fichajes state that after being impressed by Abde’s recent development, Everton and West Ham have registered their interest in signing him to bolster the frontline.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Real Betis are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to sell him and want at least £35m. Abde is even ready to leave the Andalusian side to take the next step in his career.

Battle

However, the report claim that with the Hammers currently in the relegation zone, persuading the Betis star to join would be difficult if they eventually fail to stay in the Premier League.

The African is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and works hard without possession.

Everton currently have Tyler Dibling, Jack Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye, and Dwight McNeil as options to deploy in the wide forward positions. However, Dibling has been struggling to showcase his best this season, while Grealish has sustained a serious injury and is set to remain sidelined for an extended period.

He even joined on a loan deal from Manchester City last summer, and Everton might fail to secure his services permanently this summer.

Abde would be a shrewd acquisition for Everton or West Ham should either club eventually manage to purchase him.