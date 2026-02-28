Tottenham remain keen on signing Man City’s Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain keen on signing Manchester City star Savinho, as per Caught Offside.

After moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2024, the Brazilian showed glimpses of his qualities last term, making 12 goal contributions across all competitions. He even tallied two goals and assists in three Club World Cup appearances last summer.

Having been impressed by the 21-year-old, the Lilywhites reportedly expressed their interest in signing him as a potential option to replace Son Heung-min. Eventually, the Citizens refused to let him leave last summer.

This season, Savinho hasn’t been able to showcase his best due to fitness problems, scoring twice and registering as many assists in 10 starts across all competitions.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Spurs saw their £70m bid for Savinho rejected by Man City last summer, and despite failing to sign him last time around, Spurs remain keen on securing his service.

However, Man City consider Savinho as untouchable as their sporting director, Hugo Viana, believes he possesses the potential to reach the top, and Pep Guardiola is determined to mould him into a world-class forward.

Savinho is happy at Manchester, having recently signed an extension until 2031, and hasn’t held talks with any club over a potential move. Man City have slapped a whopping £80m price tag on his head if they opt to change their stance.

Savinho to Tottenham

The South American is a left-footed right winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the flanks and also works hard without possession.

After letting Son leave last summer, Spurs opted to cash-in on Brennan Johnson in January. With Mohammed Kudus, Wilson Odobert and Dejan Kulusevski out injured, Tottenham have been left with very thin wide forward options.

Savinho is still young and would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, with Igor Tudor’s side in a relegation scrap, it would be difficult for them to persuade Savinho to join if they fail to retain their top-flight status.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.