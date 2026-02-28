Solanke back in the side: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur are on a losing streak of three matches, but have the opportunity to turn things around against a crosstown rival, as they take on Fulham on matchday 28 of the Premier League at Craven Cottage tomorrow at 14:00 local time.

After suffering defeat in his first match in-charge as the club’s manager, Igor Tudor to secure three maiden points for the first time. Here is how Spurs could line-up for the fixture tomorrow afternoon.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to continue in goal for the visitors.

Defenders – Tottenham Hotspur played a back-three in the last game and with Cristian Romero suspended, as well as Pedro Porro injured, that might be the solution for them again in defence. Thus, Joao Palhinha, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin may all start together.

Solanke returns at Bissouma’s expense

Midfielders – Archie Gray could continue to play as the right wing back on paper, with freedom to roam freely on the pitch, whereas Djed Spence might start on the left side, although his role will be more focused on defending and getting into a narrow shape when the team is without the ball.

Conor Gallagher played an advanced role last weekend against Arsenal but could back into the midfield this time around, replacing Yves Bissouma. The former Atletico Madrid star may partner with Pape Mata Sarr in the engine room.

Forwards – Randal Kolo Muani led the line last time but might be moved to the right wing this time, while Xavi Simons may continue to feature on the left. Dominic Solanke is expected to return to the team to lead the line for Tottenham Hotspur.

Here is how the Lilywhites may look on paper.