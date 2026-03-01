Tottenham now eyeing move for Juventus centre-back Federico Gatti

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Juventus centre-back Federico Gatti, according to Ekrem Konur.

Spurs’ poor run of seven wins and 12 defeats in 27 games led to the departure of Thomas Frank, with Igor Tudor now appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Champions League football now appears highly unlikely unless they pull off the daunting task of winning the competition, a scenario that could prompt major exits, including captain Cristian Romero.

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old criticised Tottenham’s quiet January window, describing it as ‘unbelievable but true and disgraceful’.

In the aftermath, Argentine journalist Gastón Edul reported that Romero is expected to leave this summer, having previously turned down interest from multiple clubs.

With that in mind, Spurs have begun assessing potential replacements should their skipper move on at the end of the season.

The newest name on their list of potential targets is Juventus’ Gatti, according to Konur, who claims that the North London club are closely monitoring the Italian centre-back ahead of a possible summer swoop.

Romero replacement?

In a boost to Spurs, the journalist adds that the 27-year-old, valued at £17m by Transfermarkt, is facing an uncertain future in Turin, with several clubs, including Spurs, now showing ‘strong interest’ in the combative defender.

However, the North London club face stern competition for Gatti’s signature, as AS Roma, AC Milan, and Nottingham Forest are also keeping tabs on the 6ft 2in star ahead of next summer, according to the report.

Tottenham Hotspur’s 2025/26 Premier League campaign has been difficult. After 27 matches, they sit 16th with 29 points, having won seven, drawn eight, and lost 12. Spurs have scored 37 goals but conceded 41, leaving them with a goal difference of -4.

After the 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in his first match in charge, Tudor will be aiming for a response when his side travels to West London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

While 19 teams in the division have won at least once in 2026, Tottenham are still waiting for their first league victory of the calendar year. Another defeat would see them match their longest Premier League winless run of 10 games, previously set under Osvaldo Ardiles in 1994.