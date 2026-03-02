West Ham ‘favourites’ to sign Real Betis star Abde Ezzalzouli

West Ham United are the ‘leading favourites’ to sign Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli, according to Fichajes.

The 24-year-old has spent most of his formative years in Spain, having moved there from his home country, Morocco, at the age of 7.

He began his youth career with Elche before joining Hercules, where his talent caught the attention of Barcelona, who signed him to their famous La Masia academy in 2021.

Abde made his professional debut with Barcelona in a 1–1 La Liga draw with Alavés on 30 October 2021, coming on as a substitute in the 80th minute, replacing Òscar Mingueza.

However, his time with the Catalan giants was brief, as he left after just 17 appearances to join Betis, where he has rediscovered his form and confidence.

Since joining the Andalusian outfit, Abde has featured in 111 games, including 26 this season, during which he’s enjoying one of his most prolific campaigns, having netted nine goals and provided six assists across all competitions.

Those displays have piqued the interest of several clubs, with Fichajes reporting that Abde is the subject of ‘very strong’ offers from Premier League clubs.

However, it appears West Ham are set to steal a march on other rivals, as the report claims that the East Londoners have emerged as the ‘leading favourites’ to sign the 24-year-old next summer.

Abde to West Ham

The report adds that the Hammers believe the Moroccan international would be a key addition to their attacking revamp and are willing to submit a formal £43m offer.

Despite their interest, a potential move for the winger now hinges on their survival status, as a cash shortfall would make a deal difficult if they were relegated, the report adds.

West Ham had their most impressive run of results to date in February, losing only one of their five games.

They began the month with a 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor before a stoppage-time Benjamin Sesko equaliser stopped them from claiming all three points in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Crysencio Summerville’s late goal was enough to advance to the next round of the FA Cup after knocking out Burton Albion, before playing a goalless draw against Bournemouth.

Despite boasting an impressive xG tally of 1.75, the Hammers fell to defeat to Liverpool in a heavy 5-2 thumping and will hope to start the new month on a high note when they travel to West London to face Fulham on Wednesday night.