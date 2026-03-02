Everton, Arsenal & Man Utd set sights on Norwich star Kellen Fisher

Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton have expressed interest in highly rated Norwich City right-back Kellen Fisher, according to Fichajes.

A versatile fullback capable of operating on either flank, Fisher’s reputation has continued to grow since joining Norwich from League Two outfit Bromley in January 2023.

The 21-year-old was named the Canaries’ Young Player of the Year last season after making 38 appearances and providing four assists.

He has built on that momentum this term, cementing his place as a regular in Philippe Clement’s side by featuring in 32 of the club’s 35 Championship fixtures to date.

Fisher also earned his England Under-21 debut in November, coming off the bench in a 4-0 European Championship qualifying win over Slovakia.

Now, according to Fichajes, Premier League trio Man Utd, Arsenal, and Everton have expressed interest in signing the English right-back next summer.

For the Toffees, they’re looking to reinforce their backline with a younger player, and Fisher fits the profile of a young, quality fullback capable of competing at the highest level, according to the report.

On the other hand, Fichajes adds that the Gunners have sent scouts to monitor the youngster closely, having been impressed by his attacking and defensive qualities.

Having shown his ability to play multiple positions, United believe the Englishman would be a valuable addition, providing high-level competition in key defensive positions, the report adds.

Everton should pursue Fisher

David Moyes has been using Jake O’Brien at right-back despite him being a centre-back. Although the Republic of Ireland international has done a respectable job, the Scot could do with a more natural right-back option.

Scottish right-back Nathan Patterson is reportedly tipped to leave on loan, while club legend Seamus Coleman will be 38 by October, prompting the need for a more reliable option.

A move for Fisher makes sense, as he’ll offer the Merseyside club a viable option who can operate in different positions without breaking the bank.

Everton’s push for European qualification took another boost last weekend after the Toffees recorded a 3-2 win away to Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The win meant that the Merseyside club have now won more away Premier League games under Moyes than any other team since the Scotsman was appointed in January 2025.

Moyes will hope his side will now replicate their impressive away form at home when Everton welcome relegation-battling Burnley to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday, 3rd March.