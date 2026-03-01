Arsenal vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal can move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Manchester City moved to within just two points of the leaders with a win over Leeds United on Saturday so Arsenal are under pressure to respond with victory over Chelsea today.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Tottenham 4-1 last weekend. David Raya keeps his place in goal once again and Jurrien Timber starts at right-back with Ben White still missing.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes marshal the Arsenal defence with Piero Hincapie selected ahead of Riccardo Calafiori at left-back. Martin Zubimendi keeps his place in the holding role so Christian Norgaard remains on the bench.

Declan Rice will be looking to maintain his excellent form while Eberechi Eze keeps his place in the attacking midfield role after scoring a brace against Spurs last weekend. Martin Odegaard is ruled out of today’s game.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard keep their places on the wings for Arsenal while Viktor Gyokeres leads the line up front after scoring twice in the North London Derby. Kai Havertz is back on the bench after returning to fitness.

As for Chelsea, Reece James starts in defence along with Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr and Jorrel Hato. Moises Caicedo starts in the holding role and is joined by Andre Santos in the middle of the park.

Enzo Fernandez starts along with Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto while Joao Pedro starts in attack for Chelsea. Garnacho is among the substitutes for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Norgaard, Madueke, Martinelli, Jesus, Havertz.

Chelsea

Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Sarr, Hato; Caicedo, Andrey Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, Tosin, Badiashile, Lavia, Garnacho, Guiu, Delap.