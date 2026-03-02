Man Utd could make a move to sign Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United could reportedly make a move to sign West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, as per the Manchester Evening News.

Since Michael Carrick’s arrival as the new interim head coach, the Red Devils have been enjoying a stellar 2026, accumulating 19 points from the last seven Premier League matches.

As a result, they have climbed up to third position with 51 points from 28 games, sitting ahead of Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Chelsea, who are currently fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

Now, United face a tricky away fixture against Newcastle United on Wednesday, with the 20-time English champions winless at St James’ Park since 2020.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have seemingly started exploring options to continue rebuilding the squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. The MEN state that United are prioritising signing a new midfielder, with Casemiro set to leave as a free agent.

They are primarily looking at Premier League-proven names following the successful acquisitions of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are United’s primary targets, but they could also make a move to sign Fernandes following his promising performances this season.

Fernandes to Man Utd

The Mirror claim that West Ham need to raise funds by selling their star players in the summer after announcing losses of over £104m. They would have to raise funds regardless of whether they manage to stay in the Premier League.

So, Man Utd could manage to sign Fernandes, valued at around £28m by Transfermarkt, at an affordable price, although his existing deal is set to run until 2030.

The 21-year-old is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the CAM role if needed.

Although West Ham have endured a dire campaign this season, languishing in the relegation zone, Fernandes has shown glimpses of his high potential. In 30 appearances across all competitions, he has netted four goals and registered as many assists.

He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him for a reasonable fee. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during the offseason.