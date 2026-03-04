Tottenham make Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser ‘serious option’ for next summer

Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked highly rated Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser as a ‘serious option’ to reinforce their goalkeeping ranks next summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Since arriving from Empoli in the summer of 2023, Guglielmo Vicario has established himself as Tottenham’s undisputed No. 1, making 112 appearances in all competitions, conceding 159 goals, and keeping 29 clean sheets.

The Italian endured a mixed campaign, combining outstanding shot-stopping displays with a handful of costly, inexperienced errors.

Meanwhile, back-up goalkeeper Antonín Kinský has seen limited action, featuring just twice in the EFL Cup, where Spurs were eliminated in the fourth round.

Amid a disappointing run of results and a dip in individual form, Tottenham are now exploring reinforcements across the squad — including between the posts — with Risser emerging as a potential target.

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham are beginning to lay out plans for a revamp in the goalkeeping department, and Risser has been earmarked among their possible options.

Due to uncertainties surrounding Vicario’s future in North London, Spurs are exploring different goalkeeping options as a possible replacement, and the 6ft 3in star is being considered as a ‘serious option’, as per the report.

The report adds that the Europa League champions are looking for a goalkeeper with both goalkeeping and technical qualities and efficient ball-playing ability during build-up, and Risser fits the mould of the profile they’re looking for.

However, Tottenham are set to face stern competition for the French shot-stopper’s signature as CaughtOffside claims that Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the 21-year-old over a possible summer move.

Risser began his career with Strasbourg after joining the club’s academy from SR Colmar as a teenager, progressing steadily through the youth ranks.

However, he did not make a competitive senior appearance for Strasbourg. Instead, he was sent out on loan to Dijon and later to Red Star to gain valuable first-team experience and accelerate his development.

Since arriving at Lens, the France U21 international has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, having kept the joint-most clean sheets in Ligue 1, and is staking a strong claim to make Didier Deschamps’ final Les Bleus squad for the FIFA World Cup in the summer.

A goalkeeper of such qualities won’t come cheap, and with four years left in his contract, Tottenham will need to submit a concrete offer, as Lens will likely demand a fee well above his £8m Transfermarkt valuation.