Everton ‘keen’ on signing Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza

Everton are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Celta Vigo defender Óscar Mingueza, as per TEAMtalk.

The Toffees currently have Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman as specialist right-back options. However, the Irishman has continued to struggle with fitness problems in recent years and is likely to leave as a free agent this summer.

On the other hand, the Scotsman has also suffered from injury problems; as a result, he has failed to break into the starting line-up, commencing only 15 times in the Premier League over the last three seasons.

Jake O’Brien has been playing as a right-back for Everton since joining from Olympique Lyonnais a couple of years ago, although he is a centre-back by trait.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that the Merseyside club are ‘keen’ on reinforcing the right-back position during the offseason and have identified Mingueza as a serious option.

They sent scouts to watch the Spaniard in action closely against Girona in a La Liga fixture last weekend, where he helped his side win the game 2-1 by registering an assist.

Everton have been monitoring Mingueza’s development for a long time and are expected to intensify their efforts to seal the deal over the coming weeks, with the player set to become a free agent in the summer.

The report claim that purchasing the 26-year-old won’t be straightforward for David Moyes’ side as Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also in this race. Moreover, clubs from Italy and Germany have been keeping a close eye on his situation.

Mingueza to Everton

As a result, Everton have lined up Norwich City star Kellen Fisher as a potential alternative option in case they fail to lure Mingueza to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The former Barcelona star is a right-back by trait but is also comfortable in the RWB position. He can also provide cover in the LWB and centre-back positions if needed.

In 32 appearances across all competitions, Mingueza has made six goal contributions thus far this season. Moreover, he has helped his side keep two clean sheets.

The defender, valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt, has been guiding Celta Vigo to push for a European place finish in La Liga, sitting sixth in the table with 40 points from 26 matches.

Mingueza is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him.